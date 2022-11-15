THE TEAM behind a special Bendigo-themed Monopoly edition have unveiled the full list of iconic landmarks players will compete for.
And it is not just the tourist drawcards that have made the list of locations on custom-themed squares.
A raft of businesses also found their way onto the board including Drummond Golf, JM Leech Jewellers, Cambrian Hotel, the All Seasons and a Jenny's Early Learning Centre.
Players will also be able to buy up the Bendigo Hospital and Victory Christian College or indoor shopping centres Lansell Square and the Bendigo Market Place.
The Bendigo Airport rates a space, too.
A majority of the custom-squares are given over to Bendigo's cultural and tourist hubs, including the Bendigo Art Gallery, the Alexandra Fountain and the Golden Dragon Museum.
The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, the Queen Elizabeth Oval and the Bendigo Jockey Club are among others to make the list.
Ulumbarra Theatre may have made the board but not as the "jail" square, despite the imposing Victorian-era building being used as a prison well into the 2000s.
Landmarks to miss out on a square include the Shamrock Hotel, the Hargreaves Mall and the original Myer store.
Gillies Pies gets a mention among some "chance" and "community chest" cards, as does the Bendigo Cup.
Mayor Andrea Metcalf said she was thrilled to start her second mayoral stint with the Monopoly edition's release.
"We are delighted to pass go and see some of our much-loved and iconic locations and buildings included in this special edition Monopoly game," she said.
Board game enthusiast and deputy mayor Jen Alden got a sneak peek at the game on Tuesday and said it would be great for tourists who wanted to take a slice of Bendigo home with them.
"I think it's a perfect Christmas present. It'll have a market within Bendigo," she said.
Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935 and has since been played by more than one billion people. People play editions in 144 countries while using 47 different languages.
The Bendigo edition is now available at Big W, JB Hifi, Toyworld, Dymocks, Let's Play Games, Gameology, The Gamesmen.
Custom board game maker Winning Moves says it retails for an RRP of $59.99.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
