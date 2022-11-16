A MAN will face court charged with two counts of stalking.
Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives the 64-year-man following reported incidents of stalking in the Eaglehawk area over the past 12 months.
Detectives investigated reports that a man allegedly loitered, watched and photographed students at a school in the Eaglehawk area and allegedly followed and photographed a woman over a 12-month period.
Read more:
Police searched a home in California Gully in relation to the investigation.
The 64-year-old man was then arrested and charged with two counts of stalking
He has been remanded to appear at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on November 17.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.