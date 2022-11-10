A new bus will be on the road soon to take Loddon Mallee patients to exercise programs thanks to a community fundraising effort last month.
Bendigo Health's Move For Mental Health challenge raised $66,329.81 for mental health services across the region.
The virtual challenge gave members of the community an opportunity to exercise their way through the month of October while raising money for Bendigo Health Mental Health Services.
Bendigo Health Fundraising Advisory chair, and Move for Mental Health participant, Dianne Foggo thanked the community for its "generous support".
"We know transport is often a barrier for many of our patients to participate in exercise - the multiple purpose bus will help to close that gap, and provide patients with reliable transport to and from Bendigo Health Mental Health Service's established exercise programs," Ms Foggo said.
At an event on Thursday morning, a number of groups were presented trophies including AFS and Associates as the team that raised the most money and logged the most exercise.
The internal Bendigo Health team Parent Infant Unit was also presented with a prize.
Move for Mental Health ambassador Dr Skye Kinder said taking care of our mental health and wellbeing has never been more important.
"The evidence is clear staying active, whether that is by pottering around the backyard or by running a marathon, is supportive of our mental health and wellbeing," she said.
"In line with this evidence, the Move for Mental Health challenge focuses on activity and exercise that is inclusive of all abilities."
Dr Kinder thanked fellow ambassadors, participants and sponsors, especially Move for Mental Health major sponsor Bendigo Radiology, for their contribution towards lasting change for people living with mental illness in the Loddon Mallee region.
"The generosity of our community to support this initiative has been overwhelming, particularly in the face of the region's recent devastating floods."
Bendigo Health mental health clinical director Professor Philip Tune said it was "heartwarming" to see so much support while a lot of communities went through tough times.
"It really gives you a renewed faith in humanity," he said.
"The last few months have been a time when I think people could be forgiven for being a bit selfish and worrying about their own situations, but they still made time to help others.
"It just shows the real quality of our community."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
