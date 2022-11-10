Passing on the traditions and significance of Remembrance Day will form part of Lisa Gellatly's speech at the commemoration service in Bendigo on Friday.
Ms Gellatly served as a nurse in the Women's Royal Australian Army Corp in the 1980s and more recently has been in charge of RSL teams that visit nursing homes for services with residents unable to attend events in person.
"When the Bendigo RSL formed the Post 75 Veterans Group - now the Central Victorian Veterans - that got me back into it," she said. "They engage veterans, especially ones suffering PTSD, into a social community. We have got a common bond that is very strong.
"Part of my work with the RSL was doing pre-Anzac Services on the commemorative committee. As coordinator for nursing home and hospitals, it is a lot of work and manpower.
"There was up to 60 or 70 volunteers and we went to every nursing home in Bendigo to provide pre-Anzac services for residents who couldn't go to Anzac Day. I loved it."
Remembrance Day commemorates the end of the First World War in accordance with the armistice signed by senior Allied and German representatives.
More than 3000 men and women from the Bendigo region enlisted and served in World War I.
Of the 2972 men and women listed on the WWI Roll of Honour at the Soldiers Memorial Institute, 499 died during the war.
They are recognised in 158 cemeteries and memorials in 11 countries, while 180 have no known grave.
Ms Gellatly joined the Women's Royal Australian Army Corp in 1984 before joining the Women's Royal Australian Army Nursing Corp.
"It seemed like something interesting. I had done nursing prior and my cousin had joined," she said. "I am from a little tiny farm at Lubeck - near Horsham - so doing travel and helping the defence force was a good opportunity.
"I loved the army lifestyle, loved the work I was doing - the physical fitness, travelling and meeting people and knowing I was serving my country."
After a posting in Randwick, Ms Gellatly was transferred to the 3rd Military Hospital at Puckapunyal, where she was in charge of the physiotherapy unit, before being discharged in 1987.
She now works in the veteran liaison office at St John of God.
"Even though I got discharged, I went back to nursing and had a child - Becky," Ms Gellatly said. "I have often thought about rejoining and would have if hadn't had Becky."
Ms Gellatly will speak at the Bendigo District RSL Sub-Branch's Remembrance Day Commemoration Service at the Soldiers Memorial Institute in Pall Mall from 10.30am.
"There's a lot of others out there who are more credited than me but I have done a lot of public speaking," she said.
"I want to take my speech back to the more traditional meaning of Remembrance Day, why we have it and the significance of the poppy and unknown soldiers.
"A lot of school children attend, if we want traditions like this to keep going, it's important to get the message across to younger generations to keep the traditions of Anzacs and Remembrance Day going."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
