An increased risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma has been forecast for parts of western and central Victoria today, the chief health officer has warned.
The combination of forecast extreme grass pollen levels and a certain type of thunderstorm with strong winds means there is a chance a large number of people may develop asthma symptoms over a short period of time.
The Mallee, south west, central and north central regions have a moderate risk forecast for Thursday, while the northern country, north east, west and south and east Gippsland regions have a low risk forecast.
Health and emergency services are monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond.
People in Wimmera with asthma or hay fever, or who experience wheezing, breathlessness, a feeling of tightness in the chest or a persistent cough, should have their reliever medication with them at all times, and avoid the wind gusts before the storm by going inside and closing their windows and doors.
People who have asthma or seasonal hay fever should review the asthma first aid steps.
People should call Nurse on Call on 1300 60 60 24 or see their local doctor if they require medical advice.
There are around 50 GP respiratory clinics across Victoria offering free respiratory care, with face-to-face and telehealth appointments available and some clinics open at night and on weekends.
Call triple zero (000) immediately if someone is not breathing, if their asthma suddenly becomes worse or is not improving, or if the person is having an asthma attack and a reliever puffer is not available.
For up-to-date information, visit the VicEmergency website or download the VicEmergency App.
Supercare Pharmacies are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a private consulting room and a free registered nursing service on site from 6 pm to 10 pm, every day.
In an emergency, asthma reliever puffers are available from pharmacies without a prescription. People should also follow up with their doctor.
For information on clinic locations and operating hours, visit: GP Respiratory Clinics
For more information on thunderstorm asthma, visit the Better Health Channel
