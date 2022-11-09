Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Increased risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma forecast for central Victoria, Mallee

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 10 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extreme grass pollen levels and a certain type of thunderstorm with strong winds means there is a chance people may develop asthma symptoms. Picture by Jodie Wiegard

An increased risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma has been forecast for parts of western and central Victoria today, the chief health officer has warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.