At least two people have been arrested by police in two different locations in the city's central business district on Thursday afternoon.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands police detained two males, one in Chancery Lane and the other in the William Farmer Funerals carpark in McCrae Street at around 2pm.
A witness said at least six police vehicles were present at the carpark when one of the arrests was made.
It is unclear what the pair have been taken into custody for and whether more arrests were made.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.