VULNERABLE people including children could be left out of crisis accommodation in 2026 Commonwealth Games host cities unless Victoria's next government plugs gaps.
It will need to find an extra 500 new crisis and transitional housing properties ready long before the world descends on Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong and Gippsland, the Victorian Housing Peaks Alliance has warned.
The alliance also wants controls to stop a repeat of the 400 per cent rent hikes seen in London during the 2012 Olympics.
"Many low-income Victorian renters are already being forced out of their communities by a combination of high demand, low vacancy rates and skyrocketing rents," the alliance said in a report released on Wednesday.
"Major construction work building and upgrading Commonwealth Games venues will make matters worse, as well-paid contractors (and their families) relocate to regional areas."
The alliance wants controls on rents and investors who might otherwise rush to buy up properties for homestays.
Big sporting events have a mixed record when it comes to people experiencing housing problems.
The alliance is already concerned about people on the cusp of homelessness.
Regional Victoria relies almost completely on privately-owned hotels, motels and caravan parks for crisis accommodation.
That could leave vulnerable people exposed when hundreds of thousands of tourists descend on Games host cities in 2026.
The alliance is especially worried about women and children fleeing domestic violence. It says major sporting events often come with higher rates of abuse.
The alliance wants a ban on "move on" approaches authorities have used on rough sleepers, along with rules to prevent the "harassment" witnessed at previous sporting festivals including the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games.
Games organisers are already trying to find ways to house tourists and believe they will need ways to handle overflow demand.
They have promised to turn Bendigo athletes' village accommodation into social housing once the Games end and are currently consulting on designs.
Athletes' villages like Bendigo's will not go far enough to help people in the lead up to, and during, the Games, Victorian Council of Social Services chief executive Emma King said.
"If we get it wrong, Victoria is looking at an utterly avoidable human catastrophe," she said.
The housing alliance wants political parties to act early to protect vulnerable people in Commonwealth Games host cities.
Ms King said careful planning could head off any threats, but housing had to be at the forefront of Commonwealth Games thinking.
"Victoria needs to design a system of rent controls for regional areas and create more short-term crisis housing to protect regional communities before and during the Games," she said.
Labor's Commonwealth Games minister Jacinta Allan pointed to projects like Bendigo's athletes' village as evidence of the legacy her party wanted to leave.
"With hundreds of athletes and officials set to be housed in the athlete village, regional Victoria will benefit in the long term with a proportion of the village to be converted into affordable and social housing for the community following the Games.
The Coalition has been contacted for comment and this story will be updated with their response.
