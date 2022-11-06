While things have been quiet over the past few weeks snake catcher George Moore was called out to catch two brown snakes on Friday.
"This one was under a railway sleeper in Eaglehawk Rd," he said, referring to a smallish brown snake he caught earlier.
"It was popping its head in and out of a hole in the wood trying to get some sun, I'd say."
"On a day like today they like to come out because they get their energy from the sun."
A second brown snake was spotted crossing the road and was picked up sunning itself on a patch of grass.
According to the reptile handler, Bendigo locals can expect to see a lot more of the animals over coming weeks as the weather warms up.
"And because of the water there'll be more frogs, more lizards, more life - more feed for them," he said.
At this time of year snakes would also be looking for a mate.
Mating season lasts about a month, during which the snakes pair up, have a brief liaison then go their own ways.
However, there is no need to be concerned about the increasing appearance of the native species.
"I've never seen a brown snake chase anyone," Mr Moore says.
"The only people who get bitten are either catchers, people trying to kill them or people who unfortunately accidentally step on them."
To keep snakes away from your house, keep the grass low, the backyard clear of rubbish and any water source off the ground, he advised.
"Snakes only usually come if you've got lizards, frogs, a water source or chooks, which attract mice."
While the reptiles are completely deaf and making noise won't scare them, when out in bushland areas stomping on the ground will create vibrations that will.
Mr Moore, who has been a catcher in Bendigo for around 25 years, says he has caught hundreds of the reptiles over the decades, releasing them into bushland around the city.
He is called to assist by individuals, the council and sometimes the police.
"Police sometimes call me for busts on drug offenders who like to keep them," he said.
"They always keep their money or drugs in the snake tank."
Snakes are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975. It is illegal to capture, kill or harm them.
