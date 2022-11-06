Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Catcher George Moore says Bendigo can expect to see more snakes in coming weeks

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 7 2022 - 6:05pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo snake catcher George Moore with a brown snake picked up from Eaglehawk on Friday. Photo by Darren Howe.

While things have been quiet over the past few weeks snake catcher George Moore was called out to catch two brown snakes on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.