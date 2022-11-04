Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

Catherine McAuley College prepared to house St Joseph's Rochester students after floods take school

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:40pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Rochester student Willow Brooks arriving at Catherine McAuley College on Friday morning. Picture by Darren Howe

Students from across central and northern Victoria are now coming together and aren't letting natural disasters get in the way of their education.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.