Students from across central and northern Victoria are now coming together and aren't letting natural disasters get in the way of their education.
St Joseph's Rochester was welcomed with open arms onto Catherine McAuley College's (CMC) Coolook campus in Junortoun after their site was drowned out by floodwater.
Catholic Education Sandhurst western deanery schools principal consultant Joan Coldwell said once floodwater had threatened the schools in the region, the organisation knew it needed to step in.
"The school (in Rochester) was completely wrecked and uninhabitable and it became very clear that we needed to have these students back in school as soon as possible, but at an alternative site," she said.
"From the office's point of view, we rang both schools in Rochester and Bendigo and they both agreed to come together.
"We made a decision to have the junior children at Elmore and then the more senior students came to Bendigo.
"CMC has just been so wonderful in all of this."
Four classes from Rochester - two grade 3/4 classes and two grade 5/6 classes - will be bused to Bendigo each day.
Approximately 80 students and 10 staff will be on site each day in CMC's Sr Aloysius Martyn Arts Centre top floor and the adjacent lawn area.
Catherine McAuley College acting deputy principal Len Watson said the decision to help was never a question of if the students could come, it was when.
"There was a need and as part of our mercy community, one of our strong values is compassion and hospitality," he said.
"We knew we had the capacity to assist, so there was no hesitation from us and our principal Brian Turner was straight in to say we needed to help.
"We're the privileged ones to be able to help the Rochester community."
St Joseph's Rochester teacher Sue Kerlin said the students had been "so resilient" through the floods.
"We're very grateful to have such an amazing site at our disposal," she said.
"It's been important for us to keep as much continuity as possible for the students, but they've been amazing and resilient all the way through.
"CMC has welcomed us with open arms and we cannot be more grateful for their kindness."
Sixty VCE students from Echuca and some from Swan Hill are being hosted at CMC's St Mary's Campus (senior campus) to sit their VCE exams, which have been transferred due to the impacts of flooding.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
