Greater Bendigo has recorded 239 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 42 cases in the 24 hours leading up to November 4.
There are now 211 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 82 during the week and 19 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 49 COVID cases in seven days and three in a day, while Central Goldfields added 11 and three new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 35 during the week and seven since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded eight and zero respectively.
Buloke recorded one case in the past week and none in the last day, while Loddon added five in the past seven days and one in the last 24 hours.
The data says there were 10,226 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of 20.1 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 1461, up from 1220 last week.
There are now 9607 active cases across the state.
There are 256 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Victoria, with eight patients and one cleared care are in intensive care.
There are three COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.
The seven-day rolling average of patients in intensive care in Victorian hospitals is seven.
Sadly, there was an average of three COVID-related deaths recorded each day over the past week.
A total of 24 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
