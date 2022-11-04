A local physio is turning his work into a fundraiser as he jogs throughout the month of November for a good cause.
Bendigo Health neurological health physiotherapist Matt Boyle sees everyday what effects a stroke can have on the body.
That's why he's taking to the streets for Stride4Stroke for the second year in a row.
"I see it first hand and I know almost everyone has a connection to stroke in some way," he said.
"It's not about the money for me, it's about showing that exercise can be a good way to avoid one day having a stroke."
During Stride4Stroke participants simply choose their own activity goal to complete within the month.
It could be anything from walking, swimming, push ups or online yoga classes.
Their aim is to increase their daily 'moving minutes' to reduce their risk of stroke.
Mr Boyle says he finds a lot of people don't know a walk a day could help save their life.
"Exercise is such a good and easy preventative and I think that's the message we want to get out there," he said.
Stroke is one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability, but more than 80 per cent of strokes are avoidable.
In any given week, 12 per cent of Australians will not be exercising - that's 3.1 million inactive people.
Mr Boyle hopes his campaign will encourage others to do their bit too.
"Just do it, there's nothing to lose by going for a run or a walk," he said.
"I'm not here to make heaps of money, I just set my goal at $50 each year, I just hope by showing people how easy it is, they might take part too."
Mr Boyle also wanted to remind people it was equally important to recognise the signs of stroke as soon as possible.
"Every minute is precious when you're having a stroke and it's vital to remember the F.A.S.T steps and get someone to a hospital as soon as you can," he said.
"Look for face and arm weakness, speech problems and get medical assistance quickly."
Stroke Foundation works to raise community awareness, advocate for increased access to specialised stroke treatment and rehabilitation care, and supporting treatment research.
If you'd like to donate to Matt's cause, you can do so at stride4stroke.org.au/fundraisers/mattboyle
People of all ages and abilities can get involved and it's not too late to register at stride4stroke.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
