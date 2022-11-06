Bendigo Advertiser
Sunbury man charged following alleged Woodend historic sex offences from 1980s

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 6 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 11:00am
File picture.

A former central Victorian man has been charged with historical sex offences dating back to the early 80s.

