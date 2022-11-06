A former central Victorian man has been charged with historical sex offences dating back to the early 80s.
Central Victoria Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives charged the 72-year-old on November 4 following a lengthy investigation.
Allegations were made against the man, who previously resided in Woodend, by five victims who were known to him.
The events allegedly occurred in Woodend between 1982 and 1988.
The Sunbury man was charged with a total of 45 offences including gross indecency with a child under 16, indecent assault of a child under 16 and sexual penetration of a child under 10.
The man faced Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was remanded to reappear at the same court on November 7.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppers.com.au
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.