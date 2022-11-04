Natural disasters can bring forward a whole other world of problems, but a local legal service provider is stepping in to support those that need their help most.
ARC Justice is providing free legal services to communities affected by the floods to address the ongoing challenges they will face in coming months.
ARC Justice's two legal programs - Loddon Campaspe Community Legal Centre and Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre - are working closely with Disaster Legal Help Victoria to provide practical information, legal advice and advocacy for severely impacted regional communities.
Chief executive Damian Stock said thousands of insurance claims had been lodged already, with many people finding themselves uninsured or faced with disputes and inadequate settlement sums.
"The current flood disaster is the worst many of our communities have faced and free legal services should be part of the essential support network communities can access during these tough response and recovery months," Mr Stock said.
"For some, difficulty accessing emergency payments or receiving eviction notices can result in feeling there is nowhere to turn to and facing the impact of a natural disaster can cause stress and exacerbate family violence and family law issues."
Mr Stock said when in doubt, seeking legal advice as the first step to understanding available options would help achieve a better outcome.
"Having learnt from the experience of community lawyers assisting NSW communities responding to floods several times in recent years, our lawyers will be there for the long haul as the impact of this disaster is felt for months ahead," he said.
"Our connection with Disaster Legal Help Victoria ensures ARC Justice can provide a 'no wrong door' approach to support services for practical advice or to identify the correct service needed by the individual and provide specialist support."
Access to free legal advice and information is available to all people within affected communities, with ongoing representation being means tested and dependent on income.
Loddon Campaspe Community Legal Centre can be contacted on (03) 5445 0909 and Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre can be contacted on (03) 5831 0900. Phone lines are open from 9am to 5pm.
For further information and support, visit arcjustice.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
