Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

ARC Justice partners up to provide free legal advice through central and northern Victorian flood

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 4 2022 - 4:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Rochester and other communities can access free legal advice after being effected by floods. Picture by Darren Howe

Natural disasters can bring forward a whole other world of problems, but a local legal service provider is stepping in to support those that need their help most.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.