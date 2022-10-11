Bendigo Advertiser
Artists launch Scars of Beauty exhibition prep to help with birth trauma

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
October 11 2022 - 5:00pm
Emma Jenson with her youngest child, Logan, and friend Alicia Huddy. The two mums are organising an exhibition to bring people together after birth trauma. Picture by Darren Howe.

EMMA Jensen wants other parents who have experienced birth trauma to know they are not alone.

