Bendigo Health will soon have two more intensive care unit beds, taking its total capacity to eight.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said the hospital received $3.8 million for the beds, with one currently operational and one available "early next year".
"Bendigo is one of the biggest regional hospitals in central Victoria, so it draws on patients from across the region," she said.
"This increased capacity will assist them to be able to meet that demand. That's important on top of the extra work Bendigo Health has been able to do [during the COVID-19 pandemic]."
Ms Edwards said funding of $1.9 million per bed includes all the equipment, and the hospital will be able to employ four new staff members to the ICU ward.
"This is what Bendigo Health requested, we worked very closely with Bendigo Health as we always do and their request was for two additional beds," she said.
"It is working with our health services that we get the best outcomes... listening to them and hearing what they need, so we can deliver what they need."
Bendigo Health chief operating officer David Rosaia said staff have been looking to increase the hospital's capacity over the last 12 months.
"We've seen a significant increase in demand of our ICU capabilities," he said.
"In some cases unfortunately because we didn't have the capacity, some of those patients had to be transferred to metropolitan Melbourne.
"Now with the growth we'll be able to cater for those patients."
According to ICU director Jason Fletcher, the ICU is fluctuating around 100 per cent capacity.
"Most ICUs including us had a drop in demand during COVID and it's just starting to ramp up now in the last 12 months," he said.
"The new beds are really meeting our demand as is needed at the moment, I anticipate we'll need additional beds in the doming years but that's a conversation we'll have with the Department of Health."
For Dr Fletcher, the ability to be able to treat local patients in their home town is the most important thing.
"It's incredibly stressful for either the whole family or some of the family to have to go down to Melbourne either to live or transport to and from," he said.
"It means a lot to them to relieve that stress for families that are already stressed about their loved one being in ICU. That means a lot to us and that's why we do the job."
