Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Two new intensive care unit beds will help Bendigo Health increase capacity, hospital staff say

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo Health will soon have two more intensive care unit beds, taking its total capacity to eight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.