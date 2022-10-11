Bendigo Advertiser
Vehicle left scene after hitting North Bendigo power pole, police say

Updated October 11 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 7:40pm
A Powercor crew works on a damaged power pole in Anderson Street overnight. Picture is supplied.

A BENDIGO man is expected to face court after a vehicle smashed into with a power pole overnight and then left the scene.

