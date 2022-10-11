A BENDIGO man is expected to face court after a vehicle smashed into with a power pole overnight and then left the scene.
More than 110 homes had lost power and streetlights were out in part of North Bendigo as Powercor worked in Anderson Street to restore power.
It is not clear whether the vehicle pushed the pole over but an image supplied by a member of the public shows one power pole on its side as a Powercor crew works at the scene.
The image was taken at about 1.30am, an hour after police were first called to the scene.
Police were finishing and about to leave the scene at the time but Powercor crews remained, the Bendigo Advertiser understands.
Those crews worked through the early hours of the morning and power has now been restored.
Police investigations continued through the early hours and officers are understood to have later spoken to a 48-year-old Bendigo man.
That person has been released and should face court at a later date, police say.
