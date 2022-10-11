Look after your health - particularly if you rely on life support equipment and need a back-up plan

Charge mobile phones and laptop computers - This will ensure you can still communicate with friends and family, get updates about when power will be restored or reach emergency services when needed.

Have back-up energy ready - like batteries, lamps and barbeques and have your eskies ready

Withdraw some cash - ATMs and EFTPOS can be affected by electricity outages so have some money available to pay for food or other supplies if need be.

Back up computer files - Make sure important computer-based records for your home, study or work are backed up and if necessary, saved on a storage device kept in a secure location.

Have alternative energy available - Check that any available alternative energy sources for powering water pumps and equipment or cooking, are fuelled and operational. This includes diesel generators, BBQs and battery powered lamps or torches. Make sure you know how to open garage doors and gates manually if they don't have a battery back-up.