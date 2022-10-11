1.20pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an updated Flood Watch for the Campaspe River.
The Bureau says a cold front is moving into the west of the state, bringing showers and rain. Rainfall will increase during Thursday and Friday, with heavy falls likely as the front moves slowly eastwards.
From Wednesday to Friday, rainfall totals of 60-100 mm are forecast north of the divide, while rainfall totals of 30-60 mm are forecast south of the divide Flooding is likely to develop from Thursday.
Widespread flooding is expected across northern Victoria.
Heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is forecast for northern Victoria from overnight Wednesday, extending into central and northeastern parts during Thursday morning.
The Bureau says renewed moderate flooding is also likely from Thursday along the Loddon River.
As more preparation goes into possibly-impacted flood areas, Powercor is urging people to get organised ahead of potential blackouts and fallen powerlines.
The power provider said it is currently monitoring the weather and preparing to respond to power outages as they occur.
It told the Advertiser it was important people be prepared for what to do if their lights do go out during the storms.
"Importantly, stay well away from fallen powerlines and report them directly to us on 13 24 12," Powercor said.
"Always assume fallen powerlines are live and dangerous, and keep clear of trees and anything which is in contact with fallen powerlines. Do not touch them."
It is incredibly important people don't swim in floodwaters as "there may be live electrical wiring or fallen powerlines in or around the water".
Preparation tips from Powercor include:
Coliban Water is urging people to set aside 20 to 40 liters of drinking water if they sit in the path of potential flood waters.
Emergency groups are telling people they should try to avoid overwhelming SES crews if flooding hits worst-case scenarios in days to come.
People should absolutely call for help in an emergency but should try to prepare while there is still time, they say.
Anyone working or living in an area that could flood is being urged to prepare in case drinking water supplies are compromised.
People are likely to be warned through a host of community updates if that happens, but some central Victorian communities are already being told to brace for major flooding events, including Rochester.
Coliban Water is also telling people to not just track weather forecasts for their area.
Rochester residents, for example, should be tracking Trentham and Kyneton forecasts as those towns are the source of major water catchments.
Rochester SES Unit has put the callout via Facebook to any Rochester residents who can spare a helping hand this morning to fill sandbags.
"If there is any members of the Rochester community that would like a work out this morning, the SES would appreciate some help filling sandbags from 9am," the post said.
In a separate post the unit indicated sandbags would be available to fill and/or collect from 11am until 7pm on Wednesday from the Rochester Recreation Reserve.
The unit has indicated more information will become available as the day unfolds.
A MASSIVE community effort is underway to prepare the Rochester township for expected major flooding, with estimates up to 880 properties could be directly impacted in coming days.
Sandbags will be made available to residents from today at the Rochester Recreation Reserve, and locals have been told to brace for a significant flood event.
At a community briefing held in the Rochester Shire Hall on Tuesday night, North Central Catchment Management Authority Waterways and Flood Plain project manager Nathan Treloar presented two flooding scenarios based on the likelihood of between 70 and 100mm of rain falling in the Campaspe River catchment above Lake Eppalock from today.
"Based on this forecast we are expecting major flooding in Rochester. Water will rise quickly on Friday and peak late Saturday afternoon."
Under the more likely scenario one, the Campaspe is expected to peak at 114.9 metres, equivalent to a one in 20-year flood event.
Under this scenario, 32 properties would be flooded, and a further 220 directly impacted.
Under the worse case scenario, the river would peak at 115.3 metres, equivalent to a one in 100-year flood event, but still 10cm lower than the January 2011 flood event.
"Under this scenario there is a significant increase in the number of properties affected with 260 properties flooded above floor, and 620 properties flooded below floor," Mr Treloar said.
Central Rochester and properties on both sides of the railway line would be impacted and access to the hospital would be cut and the Northern Highway flooded in multiple locations.
SES regional duty officer for the Loddon Malle Sandra Koole said sandbagging points were being set up on the east side of the river at the Recreation Reserve on Reserve Street and at the corner of Gilles and Ramsay street opposite the swimming pool on the west side of the river.
"The Rochester SES unit has a sandbagging machine that will moving as required," Ms Koole said.
"We are closely monitoring the river rises and a community meeting was held (on Tuesday) for information and sandbag-filling guides."
The Advertiser strongly encourage all readers likely to be impacted by flooding to download and use the VicEmergency app, and to refer to social media pages of emergency services organisations or listen to emergency broadcasters for updates.
The Victoria State Emergency Service is the control agency for flooding in Victoria, which means they are responsible for planning for floods, supporting community preparedness and managing flood response if they do occur.
Follow SES socials (Victoria State Emergency Service) or check their website for the latest information ses.vic.gov.au and most of all, stay safe.
