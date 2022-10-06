The region's rich Indigenous history is now etched into the city's skyline thanks to an artwork on an almost complete building.
The installation of the hammered-copper representation of the wedge tailed eagle Bunjil by Dja Dja Wurrung, Barapa Barapa and Boon Wurrung artist Racquel Kerr has been completed and soars four stories high over the corner facade of the new Bendigo Law Courts building.
Ms Kerr says after months of planning, design and collaboration, it was "surreal" to see her work at such a large scale.
"Being a building so big, it really is a flagship piece and it was about looking at ways we could best bring to life Dja Dja Wurrung as a collective and our stories," she said.
"Bunjil as the creator spirit and the creation of these stories and laws so it made the most sense to showcase him."
Ms Kerr designed the symbols on the eagle's wings to represent the landscape and meeting places significant to Dja Dja Wurrung culture.
Bunjil is a totemic and creative being charged with overseeing law and the conduct of people on country and their behaviours.
DJAARA chief executive Rodney Carter said this new artwork meant the world to the Indigenous community.
"On country, he takes the form of an eagle and there's that nature of being high-flying, travels across country looking over everyone and everything.
"For the court to have this lawmaker and being looking over our conduct is brilliant because we are now embedded into that building.
"This ensures Dja Dja Wurrung has a respectful presence and allows one of our own to be artistic and bring to life something significant in our community."
The new Law Court precinct will feature 11 courtrooms including two hearing rooms, and two mediation suites to service the Magistrates' Court, Children's Court and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal along with the Supreme Court, County Court and Federal Circuit Court on a circuit basis.
The building will include access to secure entrances, separate court sections and safe waiting areas. There will also be remote hearing facilities across the cout precinct to allow people to appear digitally.
It will be able to hear specialist justice matters through a Koori Court and Specialist Family Violence suite and will contribute to the revitalisation of Bendigo's city precinct along with the Bendigo GovHub and Bendigo TAFE developments.
"Victorians should have the best possible access to justice no matter where they live - this new precinct will be safer and more inclusive while creating hundreds of local jobs," Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said.
Built over five levels, the design has been developed in consultation with the City of Greater Bendigo, legal practitioners, court users and local community service agencies, and shaped through a strong partnership between the Dja Dja Wurrung and Court Services Victoria.
Bendigo's future court is scheduled to open early next year and will deliver accessible and responsive justice to Bendigo and the wider Loddon Mallee region.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
