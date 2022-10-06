Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Indigenous artist Racquel Kerr behind artwork on new Bendigo Law Courts

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 6 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo artist Racquel Kerr has designed the stunning piece on the side of the new Law Courts building. Picture supplied

The region's rich Indigenous history is now etched into the city's skyline thanks to an artwork on an almost complete building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.