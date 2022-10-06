A WORLD heritage listing would significantly enhance central Victoria's economy by as much as $440 million a year, advocates say as they race to ready themselves for the Commonwealth Games.
They want $500,000 in government funds to help shortlist potential UNESCO world heritage sites.
A coalition of 13 councils including the City of Greater Bendigo has released new economic modelling ahead of November's state election.
It has found heritage listings would fuel 2.2 million new visitors by the 10th year they were in effect.
World heritage listings would progressively grow the economy over a decade, eventually adding another $440 million to the region spanning the 13 councils' footprint, the report found.
But the clock is ticking.
The councils have released the report as Victoria scrambles to prepare for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Both Bendigo and fellow heritage bid leader Ballarat will help co-host the games and their neighbours want a slice of the expect economic boost.
A games surge in tourist numbers could also pose huge challenges.
Cities like Bendigo are already asking residents for ideas dealing with the likely accommodation shortfall over the two weeks of the games.
World heritage bid advocates have suggested their idea could be the roadmap for new and sustainable accommodation investment.
The extra overnight visitors would create demand for $570 million worth of hotel and family-type accommodation, the new economic modelling found.
Former premier John Brumby recently travelled to Birmingham to observe that city's Commonwealth Games.
"There is no doubt in my mind that a big part of the challenge of delivering the Games in the regions for Victoria in 2026 is going to be the provision of accommodation," he said.
"The combined impact of world heritage listing and the Commonwealth Games will highlight and exacerbate the shortage of quality accommodation we have in regional Victoria. But if action is taken now by governments and private sector, we can address this issue."
Fellow former premier Denis Napthine echoed Mr Brumby's calls, saying the games should be more than a "sugar hit" for hotel investors.
World heritage listings would "deliver a strong steady stream of tourists filling local accommodation and supporting new and upgraded tourism product," he said.
The report noted world heritage listings would also be a boon for cafes and restaurants.
"For residents it will mean improved livability, population growth and regional revitalisation," report authors from TRC Tourism and MCa Consultants said.
"it will strengthen the region's identity and enrich its cultural and social capital. It will provide learning and education opportunities and will provide significant benefits for the nation."
The central goldfield region covers 40 towns and half a million people.
It also encompasses the world's largest and most intact nineteenth century gold rush landscape, project backers say.
Heritage listing could help draw people into areas that are struggling, the report stated. Some areas are among the most socially disadvantaged in Australia.
Report authors pointed to other world heritage listed sites to suggest the region would benefit from a "branding effect" that would help draw visitors to lesser known sites.
"World Heritage listing is often a catalyst for economic and social revitalisation predominantly through stimulating new investment, inward migration and increasing tourism, events and business activity," they said.
There could be adverse consequences for people though.
One study of a world heritage listing in Wales found a dramatic increase in tourists but also a rise in house prices, authors of the central Victorian economic report noted.
Prices are now "well above the Welsh average", they said.
This story was updated at 12.46pm with additional details from the economic report.
