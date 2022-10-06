Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Updated

World heritage listing for central Victoria could turbocharge region's economy by $440 million a year

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:30am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Alex Ellinghausen

A WORLD heritage listing would significantly enhance central Victoria's economy by as much as $440 million a year, advocates say as they race to ready themselves for the Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.