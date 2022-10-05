Emergency services from across the region are preparing themselves for what the wet weather will bring over the next few days.
Bendigo's SES Unit, police, CFA and ambulance crews are working to ensure they are ready if they are required to assist residents as water rises from more rain.
From equipment to safe roads, services want to ensure all properties and their occupants are safe as the city collects more water by the end of the week.
But Bendigo SES Unit's Natalie Stanway wants people to prepare themselves too.
"It's vital for residents to identify risks and do what they can to prevent their properties from flooding," she said.
"If you've had flooding before, it's important to do things like clean out your gutters, get the dog's tennis ball out of the downpipe or go to your local hardware store and buy sandbags so they're ready to go."
Ms Stanway said the Bendigo region was prone to flash flooding when this sort of weather occurs.
"For most areas, the flooding will be quick, so it may be all over by the time the SES get to properties," she said.
"Our main focus will most likely be building damage and ensuring people are safe from falling ceilings and other hazards."
Ms Stanway asked residents not to contact the SES if it wasn't an emergency.
"We won't be delivering sandbags to people who think they might need them, we want to be able to help people who are in immediate danger," she said.
"And we ask people to use common sense and do not walk or drive through floodwater.
"It's not fun to get your car stuck and it's not fun or easy for our emergency services to have to go into that water to get you out.
"There's no way of knowing what could be at the bottom of floodwater, or what chemicals and waste could be in there."
The SES has been working alongside the local council and police to keep the community informed and prepared.
Bendigo Senior Sergeant Brian Hansen warned road users and their travel safety could also be affected by the rain.
"We have to be really mindful we could see a prolonged period where we have these dangers on the road," he said.
"We not only have water across the roads in many places, there's a potential for some minor flooding and moderate flooding as well."
But it's not only the water itself police are worried about.
"Naturally, some roads will deteriorate because of the constant pounding of the rain and usage," Senior Sergeant Hansen said.
"Be mindful of potholes and soft curbs or edging because it won't take much to go into a culvert from the shoulders of the road."
If you require assistance, call the SES on 132 500 or Triple Zero (000) if you need other emergency services.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
