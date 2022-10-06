Gym fanatics are hoping to quash the stigma around working out and show exercising can be good for your mental health.
In order to help do this, Snap Fitness' Bendigo branches are giving potential members a chance to try for free next week.
All money raised from memberships from October 10 to 15 will go to organisations such as LIVIN, a not-for-profit dedicated to mental health.
Snap Fitness Epsom manager Maddy Theobald says it's important to break down barriers that could stop people from signing up to the gym.
"A lot of people think gyms are stereotypically for lifting weights or just not an enjoyable place to be and we want to change that," she said.
"By letting people come in and try for free, we want people to bring their friends and realise this is a place where you can exercise while you catch up.
"It can be a stress reliever or even just a place to meet new people and chat.
"Mental health affects everyone and it's something very close to our hearts."
LIVIN psychologist Luke Foster said while no one is immune from mental ill-health, there are proactive things we can do to boost our mental wellbeing.
"One in five people will experience a mental illness each year and many more suffer in silence due to the stigma and lack of education around mental health. Knowing how to enhance our mental wellbeing can literally be a life saver," he said.
"National Mental Health Month is a great reminder and reason for us to come together to break the stigma of mental health, start important, meaningful conversations and support each other.
"So, we hope to see as many Aussies as possible getting involved in some way in October."
While all events will be free to participate in, Snap Fitness encourages people donate freely to vital mental health organisations like LIVIN.
The franchise will be making their clubs free to new members for one week to help move the mood of the nation and raise funds for mental health.
"For non-members, clubs will be free to access with the option of donating to LIVIN and for every member who signs up during this week, Snap Fitness will be donating $5 from every sign up to LIVIN," Ms Theobald said.
For more information, visit snapnation.com.au/mental-health-month
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
