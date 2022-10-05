Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health to close Drought Street vaccination clinic on October 8

Alex Gretgrix
Alex Gretgrix
October 5 2022
Fiona Kirkham and Trent Burchell out the front of the Drought Street clinic when it opened in August. Picture by Darren Howe

Residents will still be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations from doctors and pharmacies as the city's hospital clinic closes later this week.

