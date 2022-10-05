Residents will still be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations from doctors and pharmacies as the city's hospital clinic closes later this week.
Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit (LMPHU) will cease fixed-site vaccination services at its Drought Street, Bendigo location from close of business on October 8.
LMPHU director Bruce Bolam said staff could be immensely proud of their achievement in providing some 209,000 vaccinations since the centre opened in May 2021.
Mr Bolam said most residents were choosing to be vaccinated at their GP or local pharmacy and so the number of people presenting at the clinic had dropped significantly.
OTHER STORIES:
"Vaccinations administered through the state-run system now account for only 10 per cent, so it is a logical next step we tailor our services to best serve the community," he said.
"Following this all vaccination services will be arranged as outreach activities, such as in a community-based setting and through in-home services."
From Tuesday, October 11, the screening clinic in Stewart Street will decrease its hours.
It will be open to the public for PCR Testing, RAT distribution, and mask distribution from 10am to 2pm, seven days a week.
For further information visit bendigohealth.org.au/COVID-19 or for a list of vaccination providers visit murrayphn.org.au/vaccination_cv
Speak up now! Tell us what matters to you ahead of the Victorian election:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.