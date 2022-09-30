Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Healthcote's Sanguine Estate receives $300k to open new cellar door

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:29am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sanguine Estate chief executive Jodi Marsh. Picture by Darren Howe

A new cellar door experience is set to draw tourists back to the Goldfields region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.