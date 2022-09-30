A new cellar door experience is set to draw tourists back to the Goldfields region.
Heathcote's Sanguine Estate has received $300,000 for the development of the vineyards new Epicurean Provincial Immersive Cellar experience.
The project will allow the venue to host a range of food and wine tastings and education programs, while overlooking its pristine vineyard.
Sanguine Estate chief executive Jodi Marsh said staff could not be more thankful for the state government's support in bringing people back to the region.
"We are grateful for the trust and investment in our estate and we are very excited to open this new experience to new visitors," she said.
The project will generate four full time jobs during construction and up to 16 indirect positions on completion, attracting up to 400 additional visitors per month to the winery within the first 12 months after.
It is set to strengthen the region's growing epicurean offering, while encouraging visitors to explore nearby towns including Heathcote and Bendigo.
"We're backing attractions across the state, drawing more visitors to Victoria's regional destinations while supporting the jobs and businesses that call them home," Tourism, Sport and Major Events minister Steve Dimopoulos said.
"Victoria's Goldfields already provide a broad offering of experiences and this latest attraction will encourage visitors to slow down, stay longer and see more."
Sanguine Estate was established in 1997 and its Shiraz recognised with numerous accolades.
Its cellardoor is already a popular destination for local visitors and the immersive new space will cater for up to 220 guests for special events.
The funding came from the state government's Regional Tourism Investment fund.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
