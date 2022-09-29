Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Diocese of Sandhurst turns to Ireland in desperate search for teachers

By Michelle Smith
September 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Desmond will head to Ireland next week to try and lure teachers to fill vacancies in Catholic schools. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

EDUCATION leaders from two regional Victorian Catholic dioceses will travel to Ireland next week in a bid to recruit teachers for local schools, as the struggle to fill vacancies continues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.