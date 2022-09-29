Bendigo Advertiser
Buses across Bendigo, Heathcote and Castlemaine can now carry bikes

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:57am, first published 3:30am
Maiden Gully resident Fred McKenzie uses one of the new bike racks. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Cyclists can now take the bus to office and their favourite riding trails, with bike racks installed on buses across Bendigo, Heathcote and Castlemaine.

Local News

