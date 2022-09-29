Cyclists can now take the bus to office and their favourite riding trails, with bike racks installed on buses across Bendigo, Heathcote and Castlemaine.
The racks have been fitted to the front of the buses and can hold two bikes at a time.
The state government initiative is designed to make it easier for riders to use their bike more often.
"We are making it quicker and more convenient for local cyclists to get to work or explore their region's bike trails, ensuring everyone can remain connected wherever they live across the region," Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll said.
The racks can be found on 14 routes across Bendigo, the Bendigo to Heathcote route, and six routes in Castlemaine.
Greg Ralton is a board member of the Maiden Gully Progress Association with an interest in riding and walking trails.
He said the new bike racks could encourage more people in the suburb to use their cars less.
"Anything that improves access for people to leave their cars behind and use public transport, particularly to be able to put your bike on it, is a great initiative," he said.
"At the moment we cant safely travel to Maiden Gully to the Bendigo CBD by bike, it's just not safe. The majority of people who ride a bike, really want to do it away from the traffic."
Mr Ralton, who also sits on the Bendigo to Kilmore Rail Trail committee, said it's great to see the initiative extend to Heathcote.
"Most people who ride to Heathcote really then have to get a car shuttle back, but now they've got the option of the bus so that's really good," he said.
The Maiden Gully Progress Association is a community group advocating for the needs and wants of residents of one of Bendigo's fastest growing suburbs.
With the suburb set to reach a population of 11,000 by 2036, Mr Ralton said its current footpaths and shared paths are a "little bit fragmented" and need better linkages.
