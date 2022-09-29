STREETS across the nation donned blue and white ribbons in acknowledgement of National Police Remembrance Day on Thursday, in honour of the people who died in service over the past 12 months.
Bendigo police celebrated its first in-person service in two years with a sombre, yet dignified, march through the city's streets followed by a church service at St Pauls Anglican Church.
Members from Bendigo Police, Victoria Police Legacy, The Blue Ribbon Foundation and the community gathered for the day.
"It's a very sombre day for police, and a day where we remember the fallen," Bendigo Superintendent John Kearney said.
He spoke of the tragic passing of Mildura Senior Constable Bria Joyce who died in a car crash while on duty earlier this year.
Superintendent Kearney said he was the supervisor on duty that night and was alerted of the accident and her subsequent death, which was still emotional for him.
"She was a beautiful young person," he said.
The church service at St Pauls Anglican Church included an acknowledgment of Country, the national anthem, several prayers, a police ode, the flag party marching, a minute's silence and a number of speakers.
An empty chair in the church symbolised the police and public service members who could not be there with their colleagues.
The names of those who have died in the last 12 months were read aloud while a candle was lit in their honour.
Wreaths were laid down and members of the public were invited to pay their respects.
Police veteran Ken Crouch also attended the service and was part of the march.
He said Remembrance Day was important to him because it was all about gathering together and honouring the lives of our fallen heroes.
"They're all our brothers and sisters," he said.
Mr Crouch, who served for 37 years, said even though his time in the force was over, he remained connected to Victoria Police and its community.
"I still see a lot of retired members," he said.
"We're still close."
State Emergency and Support Command Superintendent Brad Dickson said he came all the way from Melbourne to Bendigo to show support for a smaller, regional service that wouldn't see as many attendees as a big metropolitan city would.
"Remembrance Day is about remembering those who have passed while serving a community," he said.
"But personally for me, because I also sit on the Victoria Police Legacy Board, it's also about supporting the families of those left behind.
"I think it's an important day on many fronts.
"We also need to remember the important community connections we need to maintain and also our connection with the families of the lost ones so they're never forgotten."
Superintendent Dickson said he was happy to be able to celebrate Remembrance Day in person after two years of not being able to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's great to be back and be able to do things ... living an almost normal life," he said.
