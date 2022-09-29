A cow has been rescued in central Victoria after it was found submerged up to its neck in mud.
A CFA spokesperson said a local vet was called to the scene to sedate the cow so crews could safely dig around the animal and fit a sling underneath it.
The cow was subsequently pulled from the mud and moved to safety.
It was alive and handed back into the care of the farmer at 3.30pm. It was still sedated at the time.
EARLIER: A cow in central Victoria is trapped, submerged up to its neck in mud.
CFA crews are responding to the tricky situation with initial reports coming through around 11.51am on Thursday.
Four CFA units attended the scene where the animal is located on Greenway Lane in Kyneton.
They will remain on site awaiting a local vet who is set to arrive around 2.45pm.
READ MORE
Local council is also on scene and has made heavy machinery available for any rescue operation necessary.
The responding crews were from Arthurs Creek, Tylden and Kyneton CFA.
The incident comes in the wake of significant rainfall across Australia's east coast as La Nina raises the chance of rain.
Central Victoria remains on alert for more flooding, with a minor flood warning for the Loddon River Laanecoorie to Loddon Weir and then to Kerang.
A minor flood warning has also been issued for the Avoca River from Charlton town and downstream, while the Murray River downstream of Tocumwal to Barham has also received a minor flood warning.
Lake Eppalock has also surged to more than 97 per cent capacity following heavy rains overnight Tuesday, with Bendigo surpassing 40mm in the wettest day in more than a year.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.