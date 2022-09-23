VICTORIA POLICE LEGACY (VPL) is ready to mark Remembrance Day on Thursday, September 29 to honour officers have died in the line of duty.
The organisation plays a vital role they play in helping the families of deceased police members, paying special tribute to them, and making sure they are remembered.
VPL is a charitable not-for-profit organisation that provides ongoing support through a variety of services to the families of serving, or retired police/ protective services officers who pass away. They also support serving, or retired police/ protective services officers whose spouses/partners die.
"When a police member is lost, VPL pays a crucial role in honouring our colleagues by ensuring that their family are supported in meaningful ways through a range of support services and events," Superintendent and VPL Representative Jenelle Fuller said
"Often when a loved one is lost, in many cases, so too is the connection with Victoria police which is a loss that is also felt hard.
"Victoria Police Legacy ensures that through a range of social events and outings and through practical support that loved ones remain connected with Victoria Police."
Superintendent Fuller has been involved with VPL for about 10 years.
"I am really passionate about supporting the important work that they do because over the course of my career I have lost colleagues and friends who have left behind families and children, some heartbreakingly young," she said.
"For me it is so important that they get the support from the organisation that their loved ones gave so much to.
"As a mum I often thought what the world would look like for my girls if something were to happen to me - it gave me a deep sense of contentment to know that VPL would always be there for them."- Superintendent Fuller
Superintendent Jenelle Fuller said Remembrance Day was important day to VPL because it's a day where the community can come together and honour police officers that have died serving their community over the last 12 months.
"Naturally these losses are at the forefront of our minds throughout the year but Police Remembrance Day is a time to reflect deeply about the loss and the sacrifices made," she said.
"It is fitting that the community comes together on Police Remembrance Day because of course our police are also a part of our communities so it is fitting that we reflect together at this time."
Superintendent Fuller, who works in Melbourne but has a strong connection to Bendigo, said Police Remembrance Day in Bendigo is special to her because there is a real sense of connection in the community and the warmth and support of the local community was wonderful to experience.
"I would like to thank the Bendigo community once again for supporting this important day that means so much to so many," she said.
"The work that goes on behind the scenes by some really passionate people to make this a memorable day in Bendigo is so valued and appreciated and without doubt will be an enduring legacy for years to come."
For Peter O'Neill, a police veteran and VPL ambassador, volunteering for VPL runs in the family - with his daughter Kate being involved in the charity.
Mr O'Neill worked for Victoria Police for 48 years before retiring.
He said he had a long and varied career in policing and remembers and cherishes the comradery, the calling to action, and the togetherness of the organisation.
"That's the support of fellow police officers and their families, and that's what and that's what police legacy is," Mr O'Neill said.
He said VPL organise a number of activities for their members each year to keep them engaged and connected and the charity is able to fund those activities.
"Members contribute point one percent of their wage," Mr O'Neill said
"And through those donations, we're in a position to be able to do all this work.
"So we're very lucky."
The former policeman said VPL was a good organisation that he couldn't be more pleased to be part of.
