Bendigo's big wet dampens the summer of cricket

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:20am, first published 2:00am
Bendigo cricket curators face a testing time to prepare pitches.

The start of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season will be delayed by at least one week.

