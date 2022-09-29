The start of the Bendigo District Cricket Association season will be delayed by at least one week.
BDCA president Travis Harling said the recent weather made it impossible for club curators to have pitches prepared for the original starting date of October 8.
"Many wickets were top-dressed post the football season,'' Harling said in a statement.
"The lack of warm weather has prevented the normal spring growth of grass on our wicket tables that we expect to see at this time of the year.
"The large amounts of rain we have been experiencing has also prevented curators from undertaking the normal high levels of pre-season rolling that wicket tables would normally have received leading up to round one.
"With more wet weather forecast in the coming weeks we have our fingers crossed that a start to the season is not too far away."
The BDCA was scheduled to start with a round of two-day matches on October 8-15.
The first six rounds prior to the Christmas break were scheduled to be two-day matches, including one Saturday-Sunday fixture on December 3-4.
Four one-day matches are scheduled through January before a return to two-day games for the final three home and away rounds of the season.
Harling said the BDCA board would meet this weekend to discuss the impact of the delay to the season and consider what the season may look like should the weather pattern Bendigo has received continues.
"The board is confident that our junior and women's competition will commence given these competitions are played on hard wickets,'' Harling said.
"Clubs entering teams in the women's competition are due to meet this coming Monday night, final nominations will be confirmed and fixtures for the two division competition will be completed.
"Juniors, Clubs have until October 6 to finalise nominations. It's not too late for players to become involved in a team for the coming season.
"Parents interested in finding a club can do so by going to playcricket.com.au, follow the links to junior cricket, followed by find your local club."
