BENDIGO police are looking ahead and preparing for their first in-person National Police Remembrance Day service in two years to remember and honour the lives of officers who have tragically fallen during the line of duty.
"This one will be pretty big or special one because we haven't had the opportunity and the last two years to have a formal Remembrance Day because of the COVID situation," Bendigo Senior Sergeant Brian Hansen said.
National Police Remembrance Day - which is often referred to as just "Remembrance Day" - is held on September 29 and is a day dedicated police officers who have died serving their community.
"And unfortunately, every year, there are additional people added to that list," Senior Sergeant Hansen said.
It is celebrated in Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and the Solomon Islands.
The day also provides an opportunity for Victoria Police and the community to pay their respects to Victoria Police employees who have died over the last 12 months through illness or other circumstances.
Bendigo's Remembrance Day will be held on Thursday, September 29 at 10am.
There will be a march to St. Paul's Anglican Church followed by a remembrance service.
There will be various speakers on the day and tributes paid to past members who have lost their lives in the past 12 months.
For Superintendent John Kearney, among the officers lost he will spare a thought for Mildura Senior Constable Bria Joyce who died in a car crash while on duty in April this year.
"I was the duty superintendent on the night and I got a phone call at about quarter past ten from the nightshift duty officer who advised me that been a serious collision in Mildura," he said.
"[When] someone who dies on duty like that - just doing their job and serving the community - that's a big sacrifice. That's why we take one day each year to remember them."
Following the devastating incident, the community rallied around the police.
"It was an occasion which really saw the family of Victoria Police come out. And everyone right across the state sort of turned their eyes towards Mildura and helped the people up there," Superintendent Kearney said.
"So not only was Bria a part of the police force, she was part of the local community and all the other local government departments who work up there.
"They're one close family up there and they all united to grieve over the death of Bria."
The Superintendent said Leading Senior Constable Thomas Kinnane who was in the passenger's seat, and was very lucky to survive the collision, is on the road to recovery and hoping to get back to work someday.
The whole community is invited to participate and view remembrance day services.
Superintendent Kearney said everyone should come because the police are representatives of the community.
"And we need the community to do our work. We're in partnership with the community," he said.
"We can't do the job that we do on our own. We need to help the assistance, the trust of the community in order to do our job."
