Bendigo police are gearing up for the biggest National Police Remembrance Day service in two years

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated September 23 2022 - 7:19am, first published 1:45am
The 2020 Remembrance Day service which had no crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO police are looking ahead and preparing for their first in-person National Police Remembrance Day service in two years to remember and honour the lives of officers who have tragically fallen during the line of duty.

