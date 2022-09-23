BENDIGO is getting ready to turn a shade of blue for Blue Ribbon Day, next Thursday, September 29 which coincides with National Police Remembrance Day.
To mark the special occasion, the Blue Ribbon Foundation and Bendigo Council have arranged to have blue and white ribbons tied around the trees in Pall Mall, free blue ribbons will be available to the public, and the conservatory building will be lit up at night in blue and white.
"Blue Ribbon Day or Remembrance Day is basically about remembering all police officers that have died in the line of duty," Bendigo Blue Ribbon Foundation president and former police member Margaret Singe said.
"You know, police put their life on the line every day they go out. And it's just a way of community remembering them and thanking them for their service."
Ms Singe said the organisation was set up quite a number of years ago to commemorate police members that had fallen in the line of duty.
"The Blue Ribbon foundation basically raises funds to ensure there's appropriate hospital facilities for all people in the community, but particularly for members of the police force that might get injured in the line of duty," she said.
"We've donated to both Bendigo Hospital hospital and Inglewood Hospital, in excess of $300,000."
Ms Singe worked as a police officer for 38 years before leaving the force.
"When I joined, I thought I'd probably do five years. I ended up doing 38," she said.
"So it's been my my lifetime.
"You have some really tough times. But the other members at the station with you are always there to support you and get you through those tough times.
"I just think if people want to come along on the 29th of September, 10am at St. Paul's Cathedral, it would be lovely to see community support for police serving now.
She said if there was anyone out there who would like to join the Blue Ribbon Foundation, they would be more than welcome to get in touch with her or get in touch with Bendigo police station.
"We've actually got more community members that are police members so any member of the public can join," Ms Singe said.
Bendigo Blue Ribbon Foundation Treasurer Kristine Ashman said she was looking forward to Remembrance Day services next week.
"That's really important because that's what we're here for," she said.
"The funds that we do raise we donate to ... Bendigo Health or some sort of hospital and everything's dedicated to a fallen police member.
"That's what we remember. Next Thursday, that's what the day's for."
Ms Ashman said she encouraged people to come on the day or to donate because they help the community, not just police.
"And it's good to remember all the fallen police officers because they do a great job obviously - taking care of us and making us all safe," she said.
"It's a very moving service."
