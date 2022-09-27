The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Vegecariean Festival is back, ready for its 2022 debut, after a two year hiatus.
The festival promotes the idea of caring for health and animals, all while celebrating vegetarian cuisine from all over the globe.
This years event will feature food stalls, cooking demonstrations, animal blessings, live music, and more.
There will also be children's entertainment.
This event also allows attendees to learn about the development of vegetarianism in other countries and the benefits of the diet.
To help celebrate this years festival, we've taken a look back at the event from the years of 2013 - 2018.
For further information on the festival, click here.
