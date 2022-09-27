Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: Flashback gallery of Vegecareian Festival 2013-2018

AM
By Astrid Michael
September 27 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beard the chicken attended the Vegecareian Festival in 2018. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion's Vegecariean Festival is back, ready for its 2022 debut, after a two year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Astrid Michael

Editorial Administration

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.