Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Full fuel excise tax to add more pressure on cost of living

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:44am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Freight Express driver Michael Brown and his workmates are bracing for the return of the full fuel excise tax this week. Picture by NONI HYETT

Transport companies and motorists are facing a big petrol bill in the coming weeks with the return of the full fuel excise set to add on an extra 22 cents a litre at the pump.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.