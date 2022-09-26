Bendigo Advertiser
State funeral for Uncle Jack Charles

By Callum Godde
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:15am, first published September 26 2022 - 9:24pm
The state funeral for Jack Charles will be held at Hamer Hall in Melbourne on October 18. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Beloved Indigenous elder and storyteller Uncle Jack Charles will be honoured at a state funeral in Melbourne.

