Heartless thieves have stolen a $100,000 Creswick fire brigade vehicle - and Moorabool detectives want to hear from anyone with information.
The 2016 Toyota Hilux is used as a Forward Command Vehicle and Creswick police said it contained a life-saving defibrillator as well as vital
The distinctive dual-cab ute was taken from the Albert Street fire station at 10pm on Saturday.
Creswick Senior Constable Peter Brown said at this stage it appeared nothing else was taken in the brazen burglary.
"Police are now studying CCTV from the site which we believe shows the offenders' activities," he said.
"This vehicle is fully marked and has CFA Creswick decals all over it.
"It's very conspicuous.
"(Taking this vehicle) is a stupid thing to do in many respects.
"It deprives the CFA of a resource in an emergency situation and also deprives them of a defibrillator."
Anyone who saw the ute should call Moorabool CIU at Bacchus Marsh Police station on 5366 4500.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting.
