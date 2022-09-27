Bendigo's own Piper Dunlop re-signs with Spirit

Bendigo's Piper Dunlop has signed with the Spirit for the fast-approaching 2022/23 WNBL season.
The 19-year-old young forward will play her third season with the Spirit.
"Bendigo Spirit has been a huge part of my upbringing and it's an honour to represent them again," Dunlop said.
"It's something that will always seem surreal to me, especially with some of the old crew coming back, it feels incredible to suit up with them."
Piper made her debut with the team in the 2020 hub-style season in Queensland, and was in action again last year under former coach Tracy York.
With two seasons of WNBL experience to her name, first-year Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said Dunlop's ability on the court was bound to keep evolving this season.
"Piper is a typical hard-working blue-collar country girl who does all the little things that won't always show up on the stats sheet," he said.
"She's an offensive workhorse that screens, runs, rebounds and is great at finishing plays at the end of the pass.
"She is wanting to evolve her game and continue to develop her game away from the basket, which will only add further dimensions to her already solid base."
Dunlop will be joined by Bendigo veterans Tessa Lavey and Kelsey Griffin in addition to Cassidy McLean, Sophia Locandro, Alicia Froling, Megan McKay, Anneli Maley, Alex Wilson and Abbey Wehrung.
Pre-season is currently away ahead of their season-opener on Friday November 4 in Canberra against the Capitals before returning home on Sunday November 4 for a home game against the Perth Lynx.
