BENDIGO could make its showgrounds central to its Commonwealth Games festivities with passenger trains dropping commuters at the venue.
The idea is one of a slew the City of Greater Bendigo has revealed in its first major Games wish list since learning it would be a co-host in 2026.
Councillors could sign off on the document as soon as Monday, roughly three-and-a-half years out from the start of the Games.
They and council staff have spent five months in closed-door meetings with the state government, putting initial plans and priorities together.
"There is much to do and a compressed timeframe to get the work done" council officers said in the draft document.
They have called it a "legacy document" rather than a wish list to emphasise the Games cannot focus just on sports.
"The benefits for Greater Bendigo and the wider region must continue long after the last race is run and the last medal is awarded," they said.
The council wants to fast-track projects already earmarked and reorganise itself onto something of a war footing.
Council staff want to appoint a Games director on a four year contract to oversee the municipality's side of preparations, which have so far involved multiple parts of the organisation.
It reveals the Bendigo Showgrounds is increasingly seen as a venue "ideally situated" for the Games.
"The venue already successfully delivers events, concerts and the popular Sunday market that attracts more than 5000 people," council officers said.
"Further investment in this multipurpose facility will enhance the potential to attract more events, sports, tourists and jobs for Bendigo."
The showgrounds has now joined the Bendigo Art Gallery - also named in the document - as a venue in desperate need of funding to be ready in time for the Games.
The document does not outline what kind of events the showgrounds should host but Shooting Australia has already publicly floated the idea of staging shooting events there.
It is not the only one.
Council officers say "some" planning is already underway for other venues.
But there is still too much uncertainty about sports programs and venues to know exactly what will be needed.
"We know that some venues will require temporary upgrades, particularly seating, to ensure that we maximise the number of spectators that can view the sports," it said.
"We are seeking a balance and for permanent upgrades to also be put in place to ensure our community benefits in the long term."
Council officers have also specifically named tracks and trails that need upgrades to connect pedestrians and cyclists with Games venues.
They want to keep the number of people driving through the city centre to a minimum during the games and need money to build new tracks near the Bendigo Creek and along the Ironbark Gully Trail.
The officers also want more train services to Melbourne and Echuca and a platform at Harcourt, where multiple central Victorian councils are campaigning for Games events, and duplicated lines between Bendigo and Kyneton.
The document could also steer the city's tourism strategy.
More than 1.5 billion people tuned into the Gold Coast Games and just over 1 billion people watched Birmingham's opening ceremony.
Bendigo might not host the 2026 ceremony but the thought of images beaming around the world over two weeks has drawn the council's attention.
The new document shows how the council is trying to position Bendigo as a cultural centre for the games, and not just because it wants the Bendigo Art Gallery to host custom exhibitions in a new, larger space.
"Our theatres, Ulumbarra and The Capital, are great venues and will also have an important role in the Games, which could be for events, performances and ceremonies," it says.
The council wants to hinge its status as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy to showcase local produce.
It would also capitalise on the region's history to keep tourists around for longer.
Council officers have been careful not to conveniently forget some of the murkier parts of the region's past.
It wants to make sure First Nations people are "meaningfully engaged" in planning for events and venues.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
