Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged rewards top AFL tipsters

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 21 2022 - 4:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Coates recalls the moment his beloved Demons won the 2021 AFL Premiership with his second-place medal for 2022 footy tipping at Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged. Picture by Lucy Williams

For some local aged residents, the football is what gets them out of bed in the morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.