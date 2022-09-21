For some local aged residents, the football is what gets them out of bed in the morning.
And for Ron Coates at Mercy Health Bethlehem Home for the Aged in Bendigo, even the bed itself is barracking hard for his team.
The lifelong Melbourne supporter recalled their 1964 grand final victory with glee, with the 2021 premiership photo on display in his room.
Alongside about 50 other residents, Ron is glued to the TV for AFL matches throughout the season and this year he even came second on his floor in the tipping competition.
The runner-up footy tipper on his floor, with 121 votes, Ron picked nine winners in round 22 but said his beloved Demons "let him down this year".
He hoped with the Dees out for the season one of "his boys" would at least win the Brownlow medal, with midfielder Clayton Oliver among the favourites.
Unfortunately for Ron though "his mate Christian Petracca kept getting the votes".
While this weekend's grand final will not be as exciting for him as last year, he will be watching on Saturday and predicts a Geelong victory.
But Mr Coates had a lot of competition and Mercy Health Bethlehem has never seen such a high score as that achieved by Joyce Brady.
The 93-year-old Carlton support got 137 points not only topping her floor, but the entire centre.
While it wasn't as successful year as she would have hoped for her Blues, she was delighted at Patrick Cripps' recent Brownlow win.
"He had to get to get three votes to win and he got them," she said of the tight finish.
"I haven't really got a favourite player but he's pretty special."
The nonagenarian said there was no secret to her accurate tipping and that she "just picked them".
"I used to have all the papers and read them but this time I didn't have a clue," she said.
Mrs Brady too is predicting a victory for the Cats.
For sisters Mary Healey, a Carlton supporter, and Margaret Clarke, a Cats fan, footy tipping accuracy must run in the genes.
Mrs Healey won her floor with 129 points and Mrs Clarke came a close second with 127, and the pair are keen for what they hope will be a Victorian team win this weekend.
The home's activities assistant Christine Curnow does not usually follow football but has loved getting involved with her clients.
"The stories that came through were just amazing, like uncles that played for a long time ago or brothers, or [stories] of when they went to matches," she said.
"It was a lovely time that they could share their lovely stories and then sometimes that would branch out to other stories about families."
"It just gives them something to follow on the TV or even talk about and you see them all sort of sitting around talking about their football teams."
One of the volunteers even made each of the tipsters a woolen football in their team colours and many of the residents have attached them to their wheelchairs and walkers which sparks conversation between the football fans.
"I get so much from it and when I go in [to visit or assist them], they associate me with the football," she said.
"They just love it because as kids they were taken to the football and just because they're in here, doesn't mean it has to stop."
Ms Curnow makes sure anyone who wants to participate can have a go, and is mindful to help residents who have access needs or might be non-verbal to choose their teams using the team colours or other accessible tools.
The football will most certainly be on this weekend both in the residents' rooms and in the communal areas which will get quite popular just as the Queen's funeral did on Monday night Ms Curnow said, pointing out the British flag among the football team flags.
"Whatever is happening out there is happening here because they see it on TV and their family talk about it," she said.
"When I first started it [the football tipping], we used to try and get above the 100 points, but that's the majority now.
"Some of the professional tipsters didn't get as high as all these people here!"
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
