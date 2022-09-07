Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo council ponders walking, riding 'superhighway' for Commonwealth Games

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:47am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents using a bike path in Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

GREATER Bendigo could build a pedestrian "superhighway" connecting Commonwealth Games venues under one idea to help break the city's reliance on fossil-fuel guzzling vehicles.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.