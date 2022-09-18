Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Epic nights at the opera as show arrives in Bendigo

By Liz Hobday
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:47am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Opera is staging Wagner's 15-hour epic Ring Cycle in Bendigo, in country Victoria. (ROBIN J HALLS)

Wagner's Ring Cycle is perhaps the most ambitious show any opera company can undertake, but Melbourne Opera is upping the ante, staging the 15-hour epic in country Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.