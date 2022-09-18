Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Dr Emma Clifton joins Bendigo's Monash IVF team to help struggling families grow

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 18 2022 - 4:57am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Emma Clifton will join the Monash IVF team from next week. Picture supplied

A Bendigo born doctor with a passion for rural medicine has joined a local IVF clinic to help regional patients realise their dreams of becoming parents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.