A Bendigo born doctor with a passion for rural medicine has joined a local IVF clinic to help regional patients realise their dreams of becoming parents.
As a qualified obstetrician and gynaecologist with metropolitan and regional hospital experience, Dr Emma Clifton returned to her hometown almost two years to set up her own private practice.
In between seeing patients, delivering babies at the Bendigo Hospital and St John of God Hospital and travelling to Echuca three times a month to attend to surgical patients, Dr Clifton completed the necessary training required to become a fertility specialist with Monash IVF.
She said she was excited to be providing local fertility services to patients from central Victoria and beyond, alongside existing Monash IVF fertility specialists Dr Mark Jalland and Dr Anju Agarwal.
"I always knew I wanted to work regionally, that was always my intention," Dr Clifton said.
"I'm pretty passionate about regional health and one of the things that I wanted to do when I came back to Bendigo was to provide a very holistic start-to-finish service to make sure patients did not need to travel to Melbourne for healthcare.
"That's what I really appreciate about Monash IVF. Their Bendigo clinic has been set up here for a long time, giving regional patients access to leading fertility treatment in a regional setting."
Dr Clifton is also passionate about supporting the LGBTQI+ community.
"I believe everyone has the right to decide if and when they have children and to access high quality health care and support, regardless of their sexuality, ethnicity or gender identity," she said.
Monash IVF Victoria regional manager Nicolette Curtis said patients would benefit from Dr Clifton's experience and local knowledge.
"Emma is a wonderful addition to the Monash IVF Bendigo family and we are so lucky to have her join us in the clinic," Ms Curtis said.
"Monash IVF has been leading the way for more than 50 years and as the only fertility provider in Bendigo we are committed to providing regional patients with access to world-class fertility services."
Earlier this year Monash IVF installed state-of-the-art preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) equipment at its Bendigo laboratory, allowing highly trained embryo biopsy scientists to perform specialist genetic testing of embryos on site for the first time.
At the end of the year, Dr Clifton will step back from obstetrics to concentrate on gynaecology and fertility.
On October 16, she will join other Monash IVF fertility specialists and healthcare professionals from around the country to share pre-conception and fertility expertise at a free virtual patient retreat.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
