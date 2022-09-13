The family of Jack Charles has given permission for his image and name to be shared.
The Lake of Scars director Bill Code has paid tribute to Uncle Jack Charles for his passion for culture and heritage.
Code worked with Uncle jack for his documentary with the beloved Indigenous elder narrating the film documenting the preservation of Lake Boort's scar trees.
"We were honoured that Uncle Jack decided to work with us on The Lake of Scars given his passion for culture and heritage," Code said.
"What he did, he really brought an unmatchable warmth and insight and love of culture to our short time filming together. He was extremely witty, kind and intelligent and will be greatly missed."
Code spoke about the short time filming with Uncle Jack in a Melbourne cinema where the 79-year-old commented on the scar trees' story.
"We just felt so honoured he wanted to be involved," Code said. "For someone who worked across the industry, he shared our passion in highlighting that wonderful landscape at Lake Boort as well as sharing the story of people who lived there and bring it to greater attention."
Bendigo PRIDE Festival director John Richards also commented on Uncle Jack's passing.
Uncle Jack was set to speak at the 2022 Bendigo PRIDE Festival before illness forced his cancellation.
"It's a massive loss to so many communities," Mr Richards said. "As an actor or storyteller, you'd be hanging on every word. An incredible loss for us all.
"Uncle Jack was admired by so many and was a brilliant advocate for both indigenous and LGBTQIA+ talent.
"He couldn't attend this year's Bendigo PRIDE due to illness and we were planning to bring him back in 2023, we're devastated we won't have a chance to be with him ever again."
Beloved Indigenous elder, actor, musician and activist Jack Charles has died aged 79.
Uncle Jack suffered a stroke and passed away at Royal Melbourne Hospital on Tuesday, according to multiple media reports.
The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta man's career spanned decades.
Uncle Jack was one of the star performers in the April 2015 opening night of Ulumbarra Theatre, helping tell the story of the region's rich Indigenous heritage to the opening night crowd.
It was the undoubted highlight of the night, so much so that in 2016, Uncle Jack did it all again.
The performance was repeated for local students in 2016, once again to a packed house, with more than 2000 students taking part in Reconciliation Week activities organised in conjunction with the Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation.
Uncle Jack also narrated the documentary film, Lake of Scars, which is centred on the efforts of people working to preserve scar trees around Lake Boort. The film premiered at the Sydney Film festival in February.
Uncle Jack's work included touring his one-man show Jack Charles v The Crown based on his life, ABC's Cleverman and Preppers and he also appeared on SBS's Who Do You Think You Are.
Earlier this year, he spoke at Victoria's truth-telling Yoorrook Justice Commission about being a member of the Stolen Generations, taken from his mother as a four-month-old.
"I wasn't even told I was Aboriginal - I had to discover that for myself," Uncle Jack told the inquiry.
More to come
with Australian Associated Press
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.