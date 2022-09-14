A central Victorian disability support service has received top honours for its "innovation and dedication" to giving back to its participants.
Bendigo-based organisation SASS has evolved since first opening in 2017 into a different way of providing assistance for NDIS clients in their own homes and around the community.
And it was this cause that resulted in a recent win at the Enablement Awards in Melbourne.
SASS managing director James Maw said staff were "over the moon" with the news.
"We were very humbled to receive the award given the thousands of NDIS providers in Australia," he said.
"As a Bendigo based company employing more than 130 locals, we consider this a major honour."
SASS now has a 27-bed facility in Kennington called Murphy House, opened in March this year, providing respite for participants and their families.
And if you want to get out in nature, the organisation's Disability Activity Farm Ironstone Hill in Ironbark has ample opportunities for fun in the outdoors.
"We pride ourselves on offering a point of difference within the disability service sector to ensure we can make a positive difference to the lives of our participants," Mr Maw said.
"Our staff work hard at both facilities to do just that.
"At Murphy House, we allow our participants to live independently while learning skills and completing activities they want.
"We have the same out on the farm, we have so many group activities that have come about because we asked everyone what they wanted to see out there."
Mr Maw said it was this idea that lead to their anonymous nomination and subsequent win of the The Most Outstanding NDIS Support Services Provider award.
The Enablement Awards celebrate and reward excellence, innovation and exemplary achievements in the disability care sector.
Mr Maw said the recognition from this award was better than any monetary prize they could win.
"It's really lovely to know we're doing something right," he said.
You can find out more about SASS online at sasscare.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
