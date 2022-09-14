Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo-based SASS service provider wins big at Enablement Awards

Updated September 14 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
(Back) Indi Dahmes, James Maw (front) Marcelle Varma and Charlotte Bruce enjoying the activities at Ironstone Hill. Picture by Noni Hyett

A central Victorian disability support service has received top honours for its "innovation and dedication" to giving back to its participants.

