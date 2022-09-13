Town's only LPG autogas supply to end

LPG autogas users in Wedderburn will soon have to travel to other towns to fill up when supply of the fuel evaporates in November.
Wedderburn Servo is the only outlet in town which provides autogas, meaning motorists will now have to travel 30 kilometres to Charlton for the nearest LPG pump.
A notice posted on the Wedderburn Notice Board Facebook page said the company supplying autogas to Wedderburn was "currently decommissioning the LPG pumps, equipment, maintenance and supply agreement" and would "cease to supply autogas and and will cease to maintain the equipment".
Wedderburn Servo sells about 3000 litres of autogas a month to about 20 customers in the town.
However, service station management has been told it is too expensive to keep LPG in Wedderburn and the station needed to sell more than 10,000 litres a month to make it viable.
READ MORE
It costs $1000 a month for maintenance crews from Melbourne to service the 28-year-old pumps at the site.
Wedderburn Servo was given three months notice from August 1 about the closure so there will be no LPG in the town from November 2022.
Customers have posted to Facebook expressing their anger at the decision.
"What a disaster for those of us with dedicated gas vehicles" read one post.
"Omg. This is a disaster" and "Not happy" were among some of the other posts.
There has been a call for people to contact Loddon Shire councillors and local MPs to investigate and try and have the decision reversed.
LPG in Wedderburn sells for $1.05 a litre, about 70 cents a litre cheaper than unleaded fuel.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.