Wedderburn Servo to run out of LPG in November

By David Chapman
Updated September 13 2022 - 8:00am, first published 4:30am
Town's only LPG autogas supply to end

LPG autogas users in Wedderburn will soon have to travel to other towns to fill up when supply of the fuel evaporates in November.

Local News

