Maryborough woman released after three hour pursuit

Update: A 23-year-old Maryborough woman has been released without charge after a lengthy pursuit across Melbourne and back.
A 27-year-old Fawkner man who was in the Volkswagen with her has been charged with dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, committing indictable offences while on bail, breach of bail and possessing a controlled weapon.
He will be kept in custody and will appear in Sunshine Magistrates Court today.
Earlier: A 23-year-old Maryborough woman has been arrested - along with a 27-year-old man from Fawkner - after a three-hour pursuit criss-crossing Melbourne.
The drama began at 11.45pm Sunday in the Melton suburb of Kurunjang, when police spotted a red Volkswagen Golf with false plates travelling at 180kmh in an 80 zone of Minns Road.
Police said stop stix were deployed at the Coburns Road intersection, puncturing two tyres.
The car slowed but failed to pull over and the Air Wing was called in.
"They followed the vehicle as it drove around the Melton area, but ground units re-engaged when the car went back onto the Western Highway," a police spokesperson said.
"The car travelled along the 110kmh highway at 40-60kmh as the front wheels were down to rims.
"Officers kept other traffic clear of the car as it travelled over the Westgate Freeway and out along the Monash Freeway before reaching Heatherton Road and turning around."
Police said stop stix were again deployed at the Domain Tunnel and the car stopped near Montague Street in South Melbourne just before 3am, when the pair were arrested.
No one was injured in the pursuit - which covered at least 115km.
Anyone who has dashcam footage or any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
