Driver dies at scene of crash

A MAN has died after his car hit a tree in northern Victoria.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Patho, 33 kilometres north west of Echuca, on Torrumbarry Weir Road at about 10.30am after reports of the crash.
The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
So far this year 174 lives have been lost on Victorian roads compared to 152 at the same time last year.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
