The biggest rezoning of residential land in the history of the Campaspe Shire has been officially approved.
The decision to rezone 615 hectares of land in Echuca from farming zone to urban growth zone will see the development of 5000 new dwellings in the Murray River port town.
This equates to housing for about 14,000 residents.
The Echuca West Precinct has now officially been gazetted by the Minister for Planning, releasing much-needed residential land in the town and allowing development to start.
Campaspe Shire mayor Chrissy Weller said the planned rezoning would provide residential land supply for the next 40 years.
"This is extremely exciting news, as the biggest rezoning in our shire's history," she said.
"The Echuca West Precinct will guide residential development for decades.
"In fact, we're already noting increased interest in commercial ventures in the area, based on future growth."
The planned rezoning affects land bounded by Stratton Road, the Murray Valley Highway, the Northern Highway and Echuca West School Road.
It is located near the entrance of the town driving in from Rochester.
The announcement follows five years of work by council's planning unit, together with the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), the Victorian Planning Authority, landowners, developers, referral authorities and other key stakeholders.
Cr Weller said the rezoning was part of a Precinct Structure Plan.
"The plan will guide all high level infrastructure in the area, including the location of major roads and intersections, drainage, and open spaces," she said.
"Council's planning unit is now working with developers on subdivisions.
"We look forward to seeing the developers create our vision of the Echuca West Precinct."
The planning amendment was open for public exhibition in July and August 2021, with council adopting the amendment in December 2021.
