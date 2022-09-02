Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo on-the-go: Road trap rescue underway at Rathscar near Maryborough

MF
Lucy Williams
By Maddy Fogarty, and Lucy Williams
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:55am, first published September 2 2022 - 5:30pm
A road trap rescue is underway at Rathscar near Maryborough. Picture from VicEmergency App

BREAKING: A road trap rescue is underway at Rathscar near Maryborough according to the VicEmergency App.

