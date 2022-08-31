A STRONG connecting to the Bendigo region means The Seduceaphones are no strangers to the city's biggest events.
The eight-piece band, which has foundations in Bendigo and Castlemaine, will perform on The Capital's outdoor stage on Saturday as part of White Night.
Band leader Aryo Hall said the set up is sure to be stunning.
"It should be quite a big bang. We are looking forward to seeing the stage with the Capital pillars in the background and people passing through View Street," he said.
"We will be wearing some brand new uniforms I have ordered from Yogyakarta (in INdonesia) where mum and I were born.
"For us as a band we like to keep that Bendigo and Castlemaine connection.
"It's partly a testament to our youth and having grown up there. We want that strong relationship and the crowds in Bendigo and Castlemaine are always receptive. It always pays to go back."
While The Seduceaphones applied for White Night, their slot in the festival came after being spotted at another performance.
"We did apply but one of the organisers went and saw a gig played just before after a lockdown and was blown away," Hall said. "They told us they wanted play on the main stage.
"Application processes are interesting because it is hard to get a personal touch in festival applications.
"When people see you play that's when the real magic happens. The strength of the band over other acts is our live show. We have the brass instruments, costumes, movement on stage - our strength is our live shows.
The Seduceaphones have a lot of different sounds in their arsenal.
Hall has been exploring hip hop and fast paced lyrics but the band is also known for their more traditional Balkan based performance.
"Every event is different, each crowd has a different take on us and enjoys different parts of our music," he said.
"I have been branching into more contemporary, vocal-orientated music like hip hop and the other big influence for me is traditional Javanese vocals, which is an element of culture flying on top of our sounds.
"When we started in Bendigo it was an acoustic, horns-based bundle of energy. After we moved to Melbourne we bought in some new players specialising in Romani and Balkan music and got into that gypsy brass sound."
Beyond White Night, The Seduceaphones have plans to record music over the next six months with a view to a new album in 2023.
"We are hoping to have album to release early next year," Hall said.
"The process is a bit different with the way the music industry is towards single. We are looking at our strong songs, recording them first and releasing them in the few months and finishing the album over the summer."
White Night is on Saturday, September 3, from 6pm. The Seduceaphones perform on The Capital stage in View Street at 8pm.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
