A FOLK duo who started their music career last year will be one of the first bands to play at this year's White Night.
Bendigo band Amy Tie usually consists of guitarists Amy Tie and James Lawrence. For White Night they have doubled in size with a bass player and drummer joining them on Saturday.
Advertisement
The pair began playing together last year when Tie landed a solo gig.
"We actually used to live in a share house together but the whole time we lived together, we didn't play any music," Tie said.
"And then I moved out and this gig opportunity came up. I asked James, if he would do a supporting gig with me.
"(After that) someone in the audience asked us if we'd like to do a gig in town and it just started from there."
On Saturday, they will perform on the back of a fully restored vintage Dodge truck at an event attracting 60,000 people.
Lawrence said the expanded band will allow the musicians to loosen up a little on stage.
"Most of the time when Amy and I are playing together, I do the rhythm stuff over the top of what she's playing," he said.
"But when you've got a bass player, and a drummer, I can explore a bit more because I'm not stressing out trying to keep in time the whole time.
Read more:
"A lot of the time we write a song and then from gig to gig we'll be working on it like as a memory thing. So most of the time when you see us play, our songs are different every time."
Tie has been trained as a clarinet and saxophone player but picked up a guitar aged 15 to better express herself.
"I wanted to play an instrument that's a bit more accessible to reach people," she said.
"I saw guitar as a way that I could share my own stories."
Lawrence hails from Maryborough and was mentored in blues music as a teenager.
"From about the time I was 14 (I learnt) how to play lots of blues guitar," Lawrence said. "It's probably been a few years since then and I can expand out to different genres and stuff.
Advertisement
"I'm really excited. I can't wait to play and then we'll be just be able to go out and have fun.
"We like folk music generally, but we have quite a few songs that are in different genres as well."
Together Tie and Lawrence won the Bendigo Battle of the Bands in 2021 and performed at the Push All Ages Tour with Thelma Plum and Dallas Woods in March.
"We were very, very lucky to win battle of the bands (and) the Push All Ages tour back in March was amazing," Tie said.
"We're constantly working on our music. The set for White Night will be probably our most established songs."
Advertisement
Tie and Lawrence have both been to White Night in Melbourne and understand the scope of the event.
"We're very humbled to be offered this experience," Tie said. "I just remember White Night Melbourne being really busy. My general kind of experience of it is just really heartwarming, kind of flight projections and community out in town.
"It's one of our first big gigs, so we're just hoping to find our feet and hope people enjoy the night.
"We're just very grateful for this experience. And we hope everyone has a lovely evening."
Amy Tie performs on the Homegrown Stage at 7pm at White Night on September 3.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.